Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Up 18.5%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s stock price shot up 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.52. 466,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 447,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $389.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

