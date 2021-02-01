Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 508,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

CMBM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of 136.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

