Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $16.20 on Monday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides payment cycle management and automated invoice-to-cash solutions for businesses and customers. The company offers Quantum Invoicing, an integrated invoicing solution that automates and accelerates invoice delivery; Quantum Payments, a payment solution that accept payments automatically through different channels; Quantum Cash Application that helps users to make payments automatically; managed eAdoption program; and professional services.

