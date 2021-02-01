Canaccord Genuity Boosts Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target to C$3.25

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TSE:SPG traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

