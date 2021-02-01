Canaccord Genuity Lowers WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) to Hold

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $93.69 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $101.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

