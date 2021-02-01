Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut Canada Goose to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

NYSE GOOS opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 337.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 140.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

