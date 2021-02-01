Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $52,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

