Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$29.50. 1,501,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company has a market cap of C$34.84 billion and a PE ratio of -59.46. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.1453029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. In the last three months, insiders have bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

