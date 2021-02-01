Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162,622 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,395,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 510,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 110,422 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $336.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

