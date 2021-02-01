Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFPZF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. Canfor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

