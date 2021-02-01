Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 1,346,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 926,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

