Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $115.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.96 million to $125.34 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $430.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $450.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $631.23 million, with estimates ranging from $573.21 million to $777.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

