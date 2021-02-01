CanYaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,074.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00068247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00885352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.59 or 0.04402881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020027 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

