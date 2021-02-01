Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $28.94 on Friday. Capgemini has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.