Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $29,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

