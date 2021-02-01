Cardano (ADA) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.31 billion and $3.09 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000256 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010293 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.