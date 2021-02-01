Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.75. 37,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day moving average is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

