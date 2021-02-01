Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Purchases Shares of 3,120 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 487,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.