Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 955 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $2,729,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.59. 805,732 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.