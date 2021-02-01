Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYJBF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

