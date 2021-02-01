CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $31.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $23,793,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after acquiring an additional 619,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.