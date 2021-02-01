CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Up 5%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 1,255,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 828,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Get CarGurus alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,174 over the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.