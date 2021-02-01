Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. 57,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,895. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

