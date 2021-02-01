Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

