Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,339,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,490. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

