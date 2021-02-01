Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,115 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 4.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $17.34. 177,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

