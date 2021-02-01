Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of CTLT opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

