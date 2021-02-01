Catex Token (CATT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $332,170.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 77% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 1,696.1% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $332,170.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00866058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.51 or 0.04316337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019492 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

