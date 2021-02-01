CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRPB opened at $10.45 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

