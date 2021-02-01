CDK Global (CDK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDK opened at $49.90 on Monday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

