CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,354 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

