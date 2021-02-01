Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Ceconomy stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

