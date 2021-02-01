CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Santander cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.84.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

