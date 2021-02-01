Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.84.

CVE opened at C$7.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2601767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

