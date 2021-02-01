Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 420 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $250.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $262.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47.

