Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Centene reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

CNC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 159,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,170,376.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,084 shares of company stock worth $26,640,877. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.