Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 3,061,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,940,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at $929,000.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

