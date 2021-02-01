Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

