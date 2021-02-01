Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -9.35–9.35 EPS.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $14.52 on Monday. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

