Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.89. 16,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,026. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

