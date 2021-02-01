CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. CertiK has a market cap of $34.15 million and $6.20 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00146218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00264656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038010 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,007,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,836,813 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

