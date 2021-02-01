CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $43.04. 153,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,290. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

