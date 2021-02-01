CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$120.00 at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.35.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$102.50 on Thursday. CGI has a 1 year low of C$67.23 and a 1 year high of C$104.96. The firm has a market cap of C$26.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.39.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

