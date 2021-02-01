ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $4.88 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. ChainX has a market capitalization of $37.66 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00014464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

