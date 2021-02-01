Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$6.50

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64. Champion Iron Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

