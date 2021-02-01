Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

CHPRF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

