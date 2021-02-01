Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPRF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

