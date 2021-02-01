Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $644.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.42.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.04.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

