ChartEx (CHART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,855.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $314,789.36 and $33,855.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00153734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00266680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039488 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

