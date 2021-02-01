Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.74 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

